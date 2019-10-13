Channels
Fourteen killed after Turkish strike in Syrian town of Ras al Ain
Reuters|Published:  10.13.19 , 22:51
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said a Turkish air strike on a convoy in the Syrian town of Ras al Ain killed 14 people including five civilians and wounded 10 on Sunday.

 

Observatory Director Rami Abdulrahman said the strike had hit a gathering of civilians who had come to Ras al Ain from the city of Qamishli to show support as the town is targeted by Turkish forces attacking Kurdish-led forces in northern Syria.

 

Several foreign journalists were with the convoy when it was struck, according to a reporter from French broadcaster France 2.

 


