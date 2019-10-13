Exit poll: Polish ruling conservatives win election

An exit poll indicated that Poland's conservative ruling party Law and Justice won the most votes in Sunday's general election.
The exit poll conducted by the research firm Ipsos projects that Law and Justice won 43.6% of the votes. The party has governed Poland since 2015 and is popular for its social conservatism and generous social spending.
According to the projections, that would translate into a majority of seats in the 460-seat lower house of parliament, giving the party the chance to govern the country for another four years.