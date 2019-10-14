Channels
German police lost Halle synagogue gunman for an hour, lawmakers say
Associated Press |Published:  10.14.19 , 20:27

German lawmakers say police lost track for an hour of a suspected far-right extremist who killed two people after a failed attack on a synagogue.

 

Germany's dpa news agency quoted regional lawmakers in Saxony-Anhalt state as saying on Monday that it was two officers in a small town who eventually arrested the gunman, not the SWAT teams that were hunting him.

 

German security services have come under scrutiny over their response to the shooting Wednesday in the eastern city of Halle after Jewish community leaders said requests for police protection were ignored.

 


