Netanyahu to officially appeal to Russia for clemency for jailed Israeli

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to officially appeal to Russia in a request to pardon Naama Issachar, an Israeli held in Russian prison for drug smuggling charges, sources said on Tuesday.

This will be Israel's second request for clemency after President Reuven Rivlin appealed to his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

Issachar, 26-years-old, was arrested in April while in transit in a Moscow airport, en route from India to Israel, and accused of carrying 9 grams of cannabis. Russian authorities charged her with drug smuggling and sentenced her for 7.5 years in prison.