3 people hurt, 1 critically, as lighting strikes beach in southern Israel

Three people were injured on Tuesday when a lightning struck a beach in southern Israel. One of the victims remains in a critical condition.

The incident occurred at Zikim Beach located near the southern city of Ashkelon.

The injured being evacuated from the beach

A 20-year-old man is believed to be in a critical condition, a 30-year-old woman is said to be seriously hurt, and another 20-year-old is in a stable and moderate condition.

The three have been evacuated to the Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon.

Police at the scene of the incident at Zikim Beach (Photo: Barel Efraim)

"There were two unconscious young people on the beach, and one who was drifting in and out of consciousness," said MDA paramedic Keren Slobodnik who was one of the first to arrive at the scene.

The paramedic said one of the two had been resuscitated, with the second victim remaining unconscious.

"It started raining and we wanted to fold our stuff,” said one eyewitness. “Suddenly out of nowhere there was a really strong lightning. I saw a guy waving at the beach, so I ran to see what was going on and saw people lying on the ground. One woman was unconscious, and one man was unconscious. His pants were half torn and one of his legs was paralyzed.”

Lightning in Jerusalem over the weekend (Photo:Shira Kahana)

Israeli beaches have been crowded in recent days as many Israelis have off work due to a week-long holiday of Sukkot. The holiday has been coupled with an unstable weather as thunderstorms and rain showers have been accompanied by extreme heat due to a rare "atmospheric phenomenon."

"In the coming hours and well into the night there is a great chance of lightning and thunderstorms,” said Meteo-Tech’s meteorologist Tzahi Wachsman. “But in the next few hours more rain clouds will appear so the chance of thunderstorms is high. "