Russian forces cross Euphrates, reach outskirts of Kobani in northern Syria
Reuters|Published:  10.16.19 , 16:46

Russian forces have crossed the Euphrates River in northern Syria and reached the outskirts of the city of Kobani, pushing eastward with Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the Syrian Observatory said on Wednesday.

 

The troop movement comes days after the SDF cut a deal with the Syrian government for army troops to deploy at the Turkey-Syria border following a Turkish invasion of northeast Syria last week.

 

Asked about the report, an SDF official said he had not yet received information about such a Russian advance.

 


