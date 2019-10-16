Russian forces cross Euphrates, reach outskirts of Kobani in northern Syria

Russian forces have crossed the Euphrates River in northern Syria and reached the outskirts of the city of Kobani, pushing eastward with Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the Syrian Observatory said on Wednesday.

The troop movement comes days after the SDF cut a deal with the Syrian government for army troops to deploy at the Turkey-Syria border following a Turkish invasion of northeast Syria last week.

Asked about the report, an SDF official said he had not yet received information about such a Russian advance.