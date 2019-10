A thirty-year-old men was injured badly, after being shot while riding his scooter in the Arab town of Abu Snan in northern Israel.

He was evacuated to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariyya.

Two men in their fifties were badly injured as well, after shoots fired at home in the city of Nazareth in northern Israel.

They were evacuated to the EMMS Nazareth Hospital.

Police has started investigating both cases.