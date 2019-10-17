Channels
Gantz on Netanyahu's government outline: 'His path is not of unity, but of immunity'
Itamar Eichner|Published:  10.17.19 , 17:30
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz reacted Thursday to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new proposed outline for the establishment of a unity government, rejecting the proposal and claiming Netanyahu is unwilling to negotiate.

 

"Unfortunately, the prime minister's recent conduct indicates that his path is not a path of unity, but of immunity," said Gantz. "Even today, he is unwilling to negotiate directly and recognize that most Israeli citizens have elected a liberal unity government, without the extremists (referring to Netanyahu's right-wing bloc featuring the ultra-Orthodox and nationalist parties)".

 


