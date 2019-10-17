Likud: 'Gantz capitulates to Lapid, Liberman's dictates, leading to minority government'

Likud officials heavily criticized Blue and White leader Benny Gantz Thursday after the latter rejected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proposed outline for the establishment of a broad unity government.

"Gantz capitulated again to the dictates of Lapid and Liberman and prevents the establishment of a national unity government," said the officials. "Lapid, Liberman and Gantz are leading to a minority government that relies on the Arab parties, and when they fail to do so, they will take the country to another round of elections".