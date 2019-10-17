Channels
Likud: 'Gantz capitulates to Lapid, Liberman's dictates, leading to minority government'
Amihai Attali|Published:  10.17.19 , 17:59
Likud officials heavily criticized Blue and White leader Benny Gantz Thursday after the latter rejected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proposed outline for the establishment of a broad unity government.

 

"Gantz capitulated again to the dictates of Lapid and Liberman and prevents the establishment of a national unity government," said the officials. "Lapid, Liberman and Gantz are leading to a minority government that relies on the Arab parties, and when they fail to do so, they will take the country to another round of elections".

 


