Beirut anti austerity protesters block roads to airport

Hundreds of protesters blocked major highways in Lebanon Friday, after thousands angry at proposed tax increases thronged the streets overnight demanding the government's resignation in the largest demonstrations in years.

The government is expected to announce a series of new taxes as part of next year's budget, which is currently being drawn by ministers.

But Prime Minister Saad Hariri was expected to deliver a speech Friday.

Banks, state institutions, schools and universities were closed as protesters blocked key highways connecting the capital to the rest of the country with burning tires.