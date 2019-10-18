The Latest: Erdogan: Safe zone to have 12 observation posts

urkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey's military will set up 12 observations posts along the border in northern Syria if a planned safe zone is established.

Speaking to foreign journalists in Istanbul on Friday, Erdogan said the safe zone would stretch from the city of Manbij to the Iraqi border.

The Turkish leader also told reporters that 195 out of some 750 Islamic State militants who he said were set free by Syrian Kurdish fighters as Turkey launched its push into Syrian territory have been re-captured. Turkish nationals among them would be imprisoned and tried in Turkey, Erdogan said.

Asked to comment on reports of atrocities committed by Turkey-backed Syrian forces, Erdogan said the Turkish army and intelligence service were investigating them.