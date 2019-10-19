Trump touts Turkey cease-fire, even as it appears shaky

President Donald Trump is pushing back at criticism that his Syria withdrawal is damaging U.S. credibility, betraying Kurdish allies and opening the door for a possible resurgence of the Islamic State. He touted a cease-fire agreement that seemed at risk as Turkey and Kurdish fighters differed over what it required and whether combat had halted.
"We've had tremendous success I think over the last couple of days," Trump declared Friday. He added that "we've taken control of the oil in the Middle East" -- a claim that seemed disconnected from any known development there.
He made the assertion twice Friday, but other U.S. officials were unable to explain what he meant.