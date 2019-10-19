Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Trump touts Turkey cease-fire, even as it appears shaky
Associated Press|Published:  10.19.19 , 09:41
President Donald Trump is pushing back at criticism that his Syria withdrawal is damaging U.S. credibility, betraying Kurdish allies and opening the door for a possible resurgence of the Islamic State. He touted a cease-fire agreement that seemed at risk as Turkey and Kurdish fighters differed over what it required and whether combat had halted.

 

"We've had tremendous success I think over the last couple of days," Trump declared Friday. He added that "we've taken control of the oil in the Middle East" -- a claim that seemed disconnected from any known development there.

 

He made the assertion twice Friday, but other U.S. officials were unable to explain what he meant.

 


פרסום ראשון: 10.19.19, 09:41
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.