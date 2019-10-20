Kurdish fighters begin leaving north Syrian town as part of U.S.-Turkey agreement

A local Syrian official says Kurdish fighters and civilians have started evacuating the northern Syrian town of Ras al-Ayn and that the pullout is still ongoing.
The withdrawal of Kurdish fighters from Ras al-Ayn would open the way for them to leave a broader swath of territory along the Syria-Turkey border, as part of an agreement reached between the U.S. and Turkey.
The Kurdish official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not allowed to speak about the ongoing evacuation, said it is not clear if the pullout will end Sunday.