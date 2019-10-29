Mother of jailed Israeli prevented from visiting her in Russian jail

The mother of Naama Issachar was barred from visiting her in prison in Russia despite authorities granting her permission to do so.

Yafa Issachar was told her daughter was visibly upset by the news.

Naama was also told she will no longer have telephone privileges since her conversations with her family are conducted in Hebrew.

On Monday, Benjamin Netanyahu assured Yafa Issachar that the government will do everything in its power to secure her daughter's release.

Naama is serving a prison sentence in Russia and is believed to be used as a bargaining chip in the case of a Russian hacker destined to be extradited to the U.S.