PM rejects conspiracy claim in Rabin's assassination

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is rejecting an Israeli professor's claim that the country's former leader Yitzhak Rabin was assassinated as part of a conspiracy and that his convicted killed is innocent.
Bar-Ilan University Professor Mordechai Kedar claimed on Tuesday at a rally in support of Netanyahu that Yigal Amir did not kill Rabin but that another gunman did, as part of a political conspiracy.
Amir was convicted in 1996 and is serving a life sentence for the November 1995 killing of Rabin, who spearheaded the peace process with the Palestinians.