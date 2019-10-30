Channels
PM rejects conspiracy claim in Rabin's assassination
Associated Press |Published:  10.30.19 , 13:56
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is rejecting an Israeli professor's claim that the country's former leader Yitzhak Rabin was assassinated as part of a conspiracy and that his convicted killed is innocent.

 

Bar-Ilan University Professor Mordechai Kedar claimed on Tuesday at a rally in support of Netanyahu that Yigal Amir did not kill Rabin but that another gunman did, as part of a political conspiracy.

 

Amir was convicted in 1996 and is serving a life sentence for the November 1995 killing of Rabin, who spearheaded the peace process with the Palestinians.

 


