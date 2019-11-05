U.S. envoy reverses impeachment testimony, says he knew of Ukraine quid pro quo

U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland said he knew that the Trump administration withheld nearly $400 million in American aid while pressuring Ukraine to investigate President Donald Trump's political rivals, according to an excerpt of his testimony released on Tuesday.
In a reversal of his initial testimony in the impeachment inquiry last month, Sondland said that by the beginning of September, "in the
absence of any credible explanation for the suspension of aid, I presumed that the aid suspension had become linked to the proposed anti-corruption statement".
Sondland said he told a Ukrainian presidential adviser that "resumption of U.S. aid would likely not occur until Ukraine provided the public anti-corruption statement that we had been discussing for many weeks".