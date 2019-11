U.S. envoy reverses impeachment testimony, says he knew of Ukraine quid pro quo

U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland said he knew that the Trump administration withheld nearly $400 million in American aid while pressuring Ukraine to investigate President Donald Trump's political rivals, according to an excerpt of his testimony released on Tuesday.

In a reversal of his initial testimony in the impeachment inquiry last month, Sondland said that by the beginning of September, "in the

Sondland said he told a Ukrainian presidential adviser that "resumption of U.S. aid would likely not occur until Ukraine provided the public anti-corruption statement that we had been discussing for many weeks".