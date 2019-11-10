Iran calls ex-FBI agent's case a 'missing person' file

Iran on Sunday said an open Revolutionary Court case involving an ex-FBI agent who disappeared there in 2007 on an unauthorized CIA mission "was a missing person" filing, not a sign that the man was being prosecuted.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi's comments come as a new Iranian acknowledgement of the case involving Robert Levinson renewed
questions about his disappearance. The U.S. is offering $25 million for information about what happened to Levinson, who disappeared from Iran's Kish Island on March 9, 2007.
Speaking to journalists, Mousavi said Levinson "has no judicial or criminal case in any Islamic Republic of Iran court whatsoever."