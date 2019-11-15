Israel says it has completed Gaza strikes after rocket fire

Israel said early Friday it has completed a series of airstrikes on targets linked to the Islamic Jihad militant group in Gaza after overnight rocket fire that rattled a day-old truce.
The Palestinian territory's Hamas rulers, who kept to the sidelines of this week's fighting, cancelled the weekly protests they organize
along the perimeter fence without explanation -- apparently in an effort to preserve the calm.
Israel reiterated that it was willing to abide by the cease-fire if there are no additional rocket attacks. The army said in a statement that it struck a military compound, a rocket-manufacturing site and a militant headquarters in the town of Khan Younis overnight.