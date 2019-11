Israel says it has completed Gaza strikes after rocket fire

Israel said early Friday it has completed a series of airstrikes on targets linked to the Islamic Jihad militant group in Gaza after overnight rocket fire that rattled a day-old truce.

The Palestinian territory's Hamas rulers, who kept to the sidelines of this week's fighting, cancelled the weekly protests they organize

Israel reiterated that it was willing to abide by the cease-fire if there are no additional rocket attacks. The army said in a statement that it struck a military compound, a rocket-manufacturing site and a militant headquarters in the town of Khan Younis overnight.