Cyprus police investigate Israeli owner's spy van

Cypriot police have confiscated a van reportedly loaded with sophisticated surveillance equipment and have questioned its Israeli owner following media reports that the vehicle was being hired out to spy on people.
Police said Saturday that officers also searched the office of the Israelis Cyprus-registered company that's being investigated on possible violations of privacy rights laws.
Police chief Kypros Michaelides told private radio station Astra that authorities are also questioning the Larnaca-based company's other Cypriot shareholders and are looking into how this van and other surveillance equipment was imported into the country.