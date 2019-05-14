US warns of possible terror attacks in Israel amid Eurovision frenzy

The US embassy in Israel issued a security alert late Monday evening, urging all American citizens in Israel to exercise caution and avoid travelling to areas affected by rocket fire in the latest deadly flare-up between Hamas and Israel. The warning comes ahead of the anniversary of US Embassy opening in Jerusalem - which coincides with the week-long Eurovision festivities.

“Terrorist groups may choose the anniversary, which coincides with the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv and Nakba Day, to conduct violent protests or an attack,” said the statement posted on US Embassy’s official site.

On Sunday, Israel officially kicked off the Eurovision week in Tel Aviv, with thousands of police, Magen David Adom medics and stewards being deployed to the Eurovision village as some 300,000 tourists expected to visit the city during the week-long event.

Hosts of Eurovision ahead of first semi final (Photo: EPA)

“Security incidents can occur well beyond Gaza … and at any time, as demonstrated by the May 3-5 rocket attacks in southern Israel, including the cities of Ashdod, Ashkelon, and Be’er Sheva, and the March 14 and March 25 rocket attacks in central Israel,” it said.

In last week’s round of cross-border fighting, which erupted last weekend, Palestinian militants fired more than 700 rockets into Israel, killing four Israeli civilians, the first Israeli fatalities from rocket fire since the 50-day war in 2014, known in Israel as Operation Protective Edge. Israel Defense Forces retaliated with massive airstrikes on Gaza, killing 25 Palestinians, most of whom are believed to be militants.

Rockets being launched from Gaza into Israel (Photo: Reuters)

"As security incidents, including rocket fire, often take place without warning, US citizens are strongly encouraged to remain vigilant and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness," the statement added. "In the event of mortar and/or rocket fire, a Red Alert siren may be activated. Treat all such alerts as real; follow the instructions from local authorities and seek shelter immediately.

"US government personnel and their family members may be restricted from traveling to areas affected by rocket activity, sirens, and/or the opening of bomb shelters."