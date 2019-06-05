Iranian drones hit in alleged IAF Syria strike

The alleged Israeli air strikes on a military airbase in Syria earlier this week, appear to have targeted a shipment of Iranian drones, according to satellite images released Tuesday evening by Israeli intelligence company.

ImageSatInternational (ISI) data shows the damage at the T-4 airbase in the Homs province from an attack Sunday - attributed to Israel - which includes fragments of advanced weapons that resemble components of Iranian UAV systems, according to ISI specialists.

The air raid - in which at least five people were killed - occurred only a few hours after a Boeing 747 belonging to Iranian airline Fars Air Qeshm, used by the country’s Revolutionary Guards to smuggle weapons to Tehran’s allies, landed in the T-4 airbase. The plane conducted a direct flight from the Iranian capital to Beirut for the first time last November.

Footage of the Syrian airbase before and after the alleged strikes (Photo: ImageSat International)

Over the past several years, the T-4 airbase has been attacked at least four times, apparently by Israel, and the UAV shipments were among the targets in the previous strikes as well.

The Revolutionary Guards are attempting to equip its proxies in the region with the most advanced weaponry as part of its plans to establish the Iranian military forces in the area.

On Saturday, Israel attacked Syrian military positions in the country's south, killing 10 people - including three Syrian soldiers and seven foreign nationals - as well as wounding seven others.

An Israeli military spokesman later confirmed the strikes came in response to several rockets being fired into northern Israel from Syrian territory earlier. He said the targets included two artillery batteries, several observation and intelligence posts and an SA2 air defense unit.