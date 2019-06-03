Syria says 5 killed in another alleged Israeli air raid in the country

Syrian air defenses on Sunday intercepted an Israeli attack on the T-4 airbase in Homs province, state TV reported, citing a Syrian military source.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter



The source added that at least five people were killed - three of which were Syrian soldiers - and two others wounded, and that an ammunition warehouse was hit in addition to damage to buildings and equipment.

T-4 airbase in Homs

The alleged strikes come a day after 10 people - including three soldiers and seven foreign nationals - were killed in an Israeli attack on Syrian military positions in the country's south.

Both attacks occured only a few hours after a Boeing 747 belonging to Iranian airline Fars Air Qeshm - used by the country’s Revolutionary Guards to smuggle weapons to Tehran’s allies - landed in the T-4 airbase. The plane conducted a direct flight from the Iranian capital to Beirut for the first time last November.

An Israeli military spokesman confirmed on Twitter that Israel targeted several military positions in Syria on Saturday. He said the targets included two artillery batteries, several observation and intelligence posts and an SA2 air defense unit.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday he "instructed the IDF to take strong action" in response to the rocket fire, targeting Israel's only ski resort on Mount Hermon.

“We are not prepared to tolerate rocket fire at our territory and will respond with great force to any aggression against us,” said the prime minister. “This has consistently been my policy and this is what we will continue to do for Israel’s security."

The attacks came hours after the Israeli military said two projectiles were fired from Syria toward Mt. Hermon in the Golan Heights.

The Israeli military said Saturday there were no reports of casualties or damage. Israeli media said that sirens warning of incoming rockets were not activated.