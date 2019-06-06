Channels
Photo: Amit Shaabi
18th annual Jerusalem Gay Pride Parade
Photo: Amit Shaabi
2019 Gay Pride parade kicks off in Jerusalem under heavy security
With some 30,000 people expected to participate, the police in the capital are on high alert; at least 3 people were arrested just hours before the event; Israel’s first openly gay minister Amir Ohana was booed by the crowd at the march
Ynet|Published:  06.06.19 , 17:04

Some 30,000 expected to paticipate in the 18th annual Jerusalem Gay Pride Parade on Thursday under increased security measures implemented by the police. At least 2,500 police officers were deployed to secure the event, more than last year.

 

 

Israel’s first openly gay minister Amir Ohana from Likud, who was assigned the justice portfolio by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, arrived at the Liberty Bell Park in Jerusalem - where the pride parade was to kick-off - was booded by the crowd assembed at the location, with some shouting 'Shame, Shame' at the new minister.

 

Amir Ohana booed by participants of Jerusalem's Gay Pride parade

A man carrying a knife was arrested by undercover police officers shortly before the event was due to begin. The police said the suspect refused to identify himself and was taken for further questioning.

 

Jerusalem's Gay Pride parade

 

Earlier in the day, two other people were detained by the police on suspicion of trying to disrupt the event considered controversial by some members of the ultra-Orthodox community, prevalent in the holy city.

 

18th annual Jerusalem Gay Pride Parade (Photo: Amit Shaabi )
18th annual Jerusalem Gay Pride Parade (Photo: Amit Shaabi )

 

The police gave no further details about the suspects identity or what they were planning to do during the event.

 

In 2015, 16-year-old Shira Banki, was critically injured and later died from her wounds after being stabbed during Gay Pride parade in the city by a Yishai Shlissel, a Haredi man who served a 10-year prison sentence for stabbing three marchers at the same event ten years prior.

 


