Syria says air defenses thwarted another Israeli strike in south of country

Syrian air defenses intercepted a Wednesday pre-dawn Israeli attack on military positions in the south of the country, Syria's state news agency SANA reported.

The strike reportedly occurred in Tal al-Hara area in southern Syria, considered as a strategic hill overlooking the Golan Heights.

"There is limited material damage but no loss of life," said the news agency. "The Syrian army's air defenses were faced with an Israeli aggression in Tal al-Hara. A number of missiles have been shot down," said the report.

IDF air strike in Syria (Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Syrian military also accused Israel of conducting an “electronic war” in which radars were subjected to interference, SANA added.

The alleged strike comes after two deadly air raids Israeli military conducted in the war-battered country over the course of last week.

One of the strikes - in which at least five people were killed - appears to have targeted a shipment of Iranian drones, according to satellite images released by Israeli intelligence company.

Footage of the Syrian airbase before and after the alleged strikes (Photo: ImageSat International)

ImageSatInternational (ISI) data showed the damage at the T-4 airbase in the Homs province from an attack last Sunday - attributed to Israel - which includes fragments of advanced weapons that resemble components of Iranian UAV systems, according to ISI specialists.

A day earlier, Israel attacked Syrian military positions in the country's south, killing 10 people - including three Syrian soldiers and seven foreign nationals - as well as wounding seven others.

An Israeli military spokesman later confirmed the strikes came in response to several rockets being fired into northern Israel from Syrian territory earlier. He said the targets included two artillery batteries, several observation and intelligence posts and an SA2 air defense unit.