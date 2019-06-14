Channels
Palestinian documentation of the facilities targeted by the IDF
IDF attacks Hamas targets in Gaza flowing Sderot rocket hit
Army says targets include a Hamas naval facility, terror infrastructure; no casualties, injuries reported; week's events test stability of arrangement between Israel and Hamas
Yoav Zitun, Elior Levy|Published:  06.14.19 , 09:50
The IAF attacked several targets in the Gaza Strip during the early hours of Friday, in response to a rocket that was fired from the coastal enclave Thursday night and hit a Yeshiva in the town of Sderot.

 

 

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said targets included terror infrastructure in Hamas facilities as well as a facility belonging to the terror group's naval forces.

 

Palestinian documentation of the facilities targeted by the IDF

 

"We will continue to work against any attempt to harm Israeli citizens and sees the Hamas terror group as responsible for everything that happens in the Gaza Strip and everything that is launched from it," said the statement.

  

No one was harmed during the Thursday night rocket attack on Sderot, as Yeshiva students were home with their families for Shabbat.

 

A day earlier, on Wednesday, a rocket fired from Gaza at the Eshkol region was intercepted by the Iron dome. In response, the IDF attacked a tunnel in a Hamas military complex in southern Gaza.

 

Throughout the week, Gaza region communities have suffered from several fires, destroying acres of crops, caused by incendiary balloons sent from the Gaza strip, marking the gradual rising tensions between Israel and the coastal enclave.

 

The March of Return protests often turned riots at the Gaza border fence are expected to resume today, after a break for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

 

 

This week's events and the way the Friday protest unfolds test and questions the stability of the arrangement reached between Israel and Hamas after the early May flare-up.

 


פרסום ראשון: 06.14.19, 09:50
