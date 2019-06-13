Gaza rocket hits Sderot Yeshiva

A rocket fired from the Gaza Strip Thursday night hit the Hesder Yeshiva in the town of Sderot; there were no reports of injuries. A Code Red alarm was heard throughout the region.

Students at the Yeshiva were away, having left to spend Shabbat with their families. Police sappers are at the scene to handle the rocket parts.

Scene of the rocket landing

Rocket hit at Sderot Yeshiva

IDF generals meet with local leaders in the south

Throughout the week, Gaza region communities have suffered from several fires, destroying acres of crops, caused by incendiary balloons sent from the Gaza strip.

The protests at the border fence are expected to resume tomorrow, Friday, after a break for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan. Tensions have also been rising lately, despite the ongoing negotiations for a long-term solution to the Gaza civilian crisis, and Israel responded to the rockets and increase in incendiary balloons by banning Gaza fishermen from the coastal waters.