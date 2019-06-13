Channels
Gaza rocket hits Sderot Yeshiva
Students were away for the weekend; tensions rising in Gaza region as IDF readies for resumption of Friday protests at the border; incendiary balloons becoming more frequent and more destructive as militants improve tactics
Matan Tzuri|Published:  06.13.19 , 21:39

A rocket fired from the Gaza Strip Thursday night hit the Hesder Yeshiva in the town of Sderot; there were no reports of injuries. A Code Red alarm was heard throughout the region.

 

 

Students at the Yeshiva were away, having left to spend Shabbat with their families. Police sappers are at the scene to handle the rocket parts.

 

Scene of the rocket landing
Scene of the rocket landing

On Wednesday, a rocket fired from Gaza at the Eshkol region was intercepted by the Iron dome. In response, the IDF attacked a tunnel in a Hamas military complex in southern Gaza.

 

Rocket hit at Sderot Yeshiva
Rocket hit at Sderot Yeshiva

 

IDF generals meet with local leaders in the south
IDF generals meet with local leaders in the south

 

Throughout the week, Gaza region communities have suffered from several fires, destroying acres of crops, caused by incendiary balloons sent from the Gaza strip.

 

The protests at the border fence are expected to resume tomorrow, Friday, after a break for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan. Tensions have also been rising lately, despite the ongoing negotiations for a long-term solution to the Gaza civilian crisis, and Israel responded to the rockets and increase in incendiary balloons by banning Gaza fishermen from the coastal waters.

 

Putting up a protective wall near Sderot
Putting up a protective wall near Sderot

 

The Qatari envoy is scheduled to enter Gaza next week to distribute cash to needy Gazans and for civil servant salaries. An Egyptian negotiations delegation is also expected to visit Gaza to discuss a long-term ceasefire with Israel.

 

 


