Gaza balloon terrorism continues despite ceasefire efforts

The incendiary balloon terrorism from the Gaza Strip shows no signs of slowing down despite the Qatari aid being transferred to the enclave, with dozens of fires being started in the nearby Israeli communities over the weekend.

Qatari envoy to Gaza Muhammad al-Emadi was to enter the Hamas-controlled enclave sometime on Sunday to deliver $25 million in aid to the officials in the Strip, said Palestinian sources. The transfer of the funds is apparently one of the key demands put forward by the terror group in order for the quiet along the border to be maintained.

Fire in a wheat field started by incendiary balloons (Photo: Eshkol Regional Council )

At least three fires were started on Sunday in the Eshkol and Sha'ar HaNegev Regional Councils. All the fires had been extinguished and no injuries were reported. The same two communities were subjected to incendiary balloons attacks on Friday as well with at least seven fires breaking out there.

(Photo: Eshkol Regional Council )

In addition, on Thursday an explosive device attached to a balloon was found in Kibbutz Ruhama near the southern city of Sderot and a fire broke out in Simhoni Forest near Kfar Aza.

Over the course of Wednesday and Tuesday more than a dozen blazes broke out in the communities bordering Gaza as a result of incendiaries being launched into Israel by Palestinian factions in the Strip.

Explosive device attached to balloon found in Kibbutz Ruhama on Thursday

Last week it was reported terror groups in Gaza appear to have found a new method of launching incendiary balloons in order to ignite as many fires as possible on Israeli territory, thereby maximizing the damage.

The latest upgrade in what has become an entire arsenal of terror tools for the Palestinian factions in Gaza is to soak a slow-burning fuse in explosive liquids and attach it to an incendiary balloon. The balloon drips fireballs as it flies, creating several ignition points from just one device.