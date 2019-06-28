Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Airborne explosive device launched from the Gaza Strip
Arrangement with Hamas underway, say reports
Deal includes ceasing the launching of incendiary devices, restraining Gaza border rallies, in return for resuming gas pumping to Strip's power station, enlarging fishing perimeter
Published:  06.28.19 , 09:33

An arrangement has been reached between Israel and Hamas, confirm Gaza Strip sources Friday, to include an enlargement of the coastal enclave's fishing perimeter to 15 nautical miles in return for a halt in the launching of firebombs from the Strip into Israel.

 

 

According to reports, the arrangement has been negotiated with the help of Egypt and the UN. Israel has not yet approved the reports.

 

 

Airborne explosive device launched from the Gaza Strip
Airborne explosive device launched from the Gaza Strip

 

Unnamed official sources in Gaza confirmed in a talk with Ynet that the fishing perimeter will be enlarged as of Friday at 10 am, and that Hamas will restrain protests along the Israel- Gaza border fence on top of controlling the launching of incendiary devices into Israeli border communities' fields.

 

Fire extinguished in fields of Gaza border communities' farmers (Photo: Eshkol Regional Council )
Fire extinguished in fields of Gaza border communities' farmers (Photo: Eshkol Regional Council )

 

Israel will also resume the pumping of gas to the Strip's power station and return some 60 fishing boats the IDF had confiscated from Gaza fishermen.

 

An incendiary balloon from Gaza reaches as far as a home in Eshkol Regional Council (Photo: Eshkol Regional Council)
An incendiary balloon from Gaza reaches as far as a home in Eshkol Regional Council (Photo: Eshkol Regional Council)

 

Dozens of fires have been documented in the Israeli communities bordering the Gaza Strip in recent weeks as a result of incendiary devices. The IDF has refrained from responding, and its current policy is to contain the situation.

 

On Thursday, 25 fires started in border communities, and an incendiary balloon landed on the doorstep of a house in Eshkol Regional Council. There were no casualties.

 


פרסום ראשון: 06.28.19, 09:33
 new comment
See all talkbacks "Arrangement with Hamas underway, say reports"
Warning:
This will delete your current comment
cancelOk
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.