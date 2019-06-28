Arrangement with Hamas underway, say reports

An arrangement has been reached between Israel and Hamas, confirm Gaza Strip sources Friday, to include an enlargement of the coastal enclave's fishing perimeter to 15 nautical miles in return for a halt in the launching of firebombs from the Strip into Israel.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter



According to reports, the arrangement has been negotiated with the help of Egypt and the UN. Israel has not yet approved the reports.

Airborne explosive device launched from the Gaza Strip

Unnamed official sources in Gaza confirmed in a talk with Ynet that the fishing perimeter will be enlarged as of Friday at 10 am, and that Hamas will restrain protests along the Israel- Gaza border fence on top of controlling the launching of incendiary devices into Israeli border communities' fields.

Fire extinguished in fields of Gaza border communities' farmers (Photo: Eshkol Regional Council )

Israel will also resume the pumping of gas to the Strip's power station and return some 60 fishing boats the IDF had confiscated from Gaza fishermen.

An incendiary balloon from Gaza reaches as far as a home in Eshkol Regional Council (Photo: Eshkol Regional Council)

Dozens of fires have been documented in the Israeli communities bordering the Gaza Strip in recent weeks as a result of incendiary devices. The IDF has refrained from responding, and its current policy is to contain the situation.

On Thursday, 25 fires started in border communities, and an incendiary balloon landed on the doorstep of a house in Eshkol Regional Council. There were no casualties.