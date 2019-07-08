Israel Police bracing for fresh protests by Ethiopian community

Israel Police was bracing Monday afternoon for fresh protests by the Ethiopian community, after various WhatsApp groups issued a statement that demonstrations would be renewed throughout the country.

The protests against police violence and discrimination began last week after 19-year-old Solomon Tekah was shot dead by an off-duty police officer in the Haifa district.

Police during last week's protests in Be'er Sheva

The protests raged across Israel, which some demonstrations turning violent, while the family of Solomon Tekah called for peaceful protests.

The demonstrations were planned to resume Tuesday to coincide with the end of the week-long Jewish mourning period for Tekah.

The family of Solomon Tekah mourn his death

The police said in response to the statement Tuesday that they "were preparing for protests and were calling on demonstrators to maintain law and order."

The police said they would "allow legitimate protest, but will not allow and will take firm action against any riots or violent disturbances directed against policemen or civilians wherever they may be."





Protests last week at Azrieli Junction. The banner reads: White silence kills black people (Photo: Moshik Shema)

Security cameras were installed at noon on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv, close to the intersection between a major government compound and the Azrieli Junction that leads to the Ayalon Highway.

According to the announcement distributed by the WhatsApp groups, the demonstrations were to begin at 5pm at the following locations: Azrieli Junction ; the Poleg interchange on Route 2 (the coastal road) near Netanya; the Pat Junction in southern Jerusalem; Petah Tikva municipality building; the corner of Jabotinsky Street and the Geha Junction in Petah Tikva; and opposite Ashkelon municipal sports hall.





Protests last week at Azrieli Junction (Photo: Shaul Golan)

In addition, a protest march was planned at 5pm 17:00 from Azrieli Junction to Rabin Square in Tel Aviv. The procession planned to march from Azrieli along Kaplan Street to Ibn Gvirol Street, and then north to Rabin Square.

To secure the procession, the police were expected to block the following routes from 5pm: Kaplan Street from the corner of Begin Street westwards to Ibn Gvirol Street; northwards on Ibn Gvirol from Marmorek Street to Arlozorov Street; Shaul Hamelech Blvd. from Weizmann Street to Ibn Gvirol; King David Blvd. from Weizmann Street to Ibn Gvirol Street; Bloch Street from Arlozorov Street until Ibn Gvirol Street.

These roads will reopen to traffic as the march progresses.