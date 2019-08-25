Beirut fallen drones were Iranian not Israeli, images show

Images from the scene of the two drones that crashed in Beirut on Sunday reveal the unmanned aerial devices were manufactured in Iran and not in Israel, as was reported in Arab media earlier.

Lebanese terror group Hezbollah claimed earlier on Sunday that two Israeli drones came down over Beirut, with one of the pair being rigged with explosives and causing serious damage to a building housing Hezbollah's media office.

Drone which crashed in Beirut, manufactured in Iran (Photo: Reuters)

The footage shows the same type of drones are used by Iranian allies - Shiite Houthi rebel groups - in Yemen and during attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.

In the meantime, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri has described the crash of two as violation and "aggression" against Lebanese sovereignty, adding that Israeli drones is a “threat to regional stability and attempt to increase tension.”

Damage from the drone crash in Beirut (Photo: AFP)

He said Sunday that the developments overnight constitute a threat to regional stability and an attempt to push the situation toward more escalation.

The reported incident came hours after the IAF struck an Iranian force near Syria's capital Damascus, which Israel said had been planning to launch "killer drones" into its territory.