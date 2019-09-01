Channels
Amir Baram, commander of the IDF's Northern Command
IDF sends warplanes, puts up roadblocks in north as it readies for war with Hezbollah
Lebanese army also says Israeli drones dropped incendiary material that sparked a fire in a forest at the border; Israeli military confirmed the fires in the Mount Dov area started as a result of IDF activity
Ynet reporters|Published:  09.01.19 , 14:29
Israeli warplanes and helicopter were seen Sunday making their way to the country’s northern border. Concrete roadblocks were also put up in some areas of the north as the tension between Israel and Lebanese terror group Hezbollah continues to escalate following an alleged Israeli drone attack in Beirut last week.

 

 

Israeli military also said Sunday a fire which broke out on the disputed piece of land along the Lebanese border was a result of IDF activity in the area.  

 

Fire at Mount Dov near Lebanese border

Fire at Mount Dov near Lebanese border

"A short while ago, fires broke out in the Lebanese border area. The fires originate with operations by our forces in the area," said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

 

Mount Dov near the Lebanese border
Mount Dov near the Lebanese border

 

The statement comes after Lebanese army said the IDF had shelled the area of Mount Dov near the Lebanese border and dropped incendiary material using drones that sparked a fire in a forest at the border.

 

The Lebanese army statement said it was following up on the violation with U.N. peacekeepers but gave no further details.

 

Roadblocks put up by IDF in northern Israel
Roadblocks put up by IDF in northern Israel

 

The military operated in area on Saturday as well with several fires reported to have been started in the region for reasons which remain unknown.

 

The army also said that in the past week its "ground forces, air, navy and intelligence forces improved their preparedness for various scenarios in the northern command area." It posted on Twitter footage of tanks and ground forces being deployed.

 

Roadblocks put up by IDF in northern Israel
Roadblocks put up by IDF in northern Israel

 

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said earlier on Saturday in a televised speech that all options were open to counter Israeli drones violating Lebanon's sovereignty.

 

Drones like the ones used in the Beirut attack last weekend "open the door to assassinations" if left unanswered, he said. "This matter will not be tolerated ... Israel must pay the price."

 

Reuters contributed to this report

 

 


