IDF: Radars detect anti-aircraft missile launch from Syria

Several anti-aircraft missiles were fired from Syria toward the Golan Heights, Israeli military said Thursday.

The incident comes after two rockets, targeting Israel's only ski resort on Mount Hermon, were fired from Syrian territory late last Saturday.

“Our radar systems detected a number of anti-aircraft missiles fired from Syria," said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit in a statement. The launch appear to have failed as the missiles didn’t reach Israeli territory and there were no reports of injuries or damage.

Rockets fired from Syria over the Golan Heights

Israel attacked Syrian military positions in response to Saturday’s rocket fire, killing at least 10 people - including three soldiers and seven foreign nationals - as well as wounding seven others.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he "instructed the IDF to take strong action" in response to any rocket fire targeting Israeli territory.

“We are not prepared to tolerate rocket fire at our territory and will respond with great force to any aggression against us,” said the prime minister. “This has consistently been my policy and this is what we will continue to do for Israel’s security."

A day later on Sunday evening, at least five people were killed in yet another alleged Israeli attack in Syria. State-run media in the country reported that the strikes targeted the T-4 airbase in Homs province, where hours earlier an Iranian Jumbo jet unloaded cargo.