Israel's president to wrap up talks on forming new government

Israel's president was to his second and final day of crucial talks to find a new prime minister and way out of political deadlock, as he meets with the smaller parties elected in last week's vote. Reuven Rivlin was to hear from the remaining party leaders on Monday their recommendations for his choice to head a government.

Neither Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud nor Benny Gantz’s Blue and White could muster to win enough Knesset seats in the September 17 elections to form a clear majority coalition. Blue and White emerged with a slight advantage by winning 33 out of 120 seats, with Likud gaining 31 seats.

President Reuven Rivlin (Photo: Flash 90)

The talks were to kick off with a meeting with the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party, followed by Ayelet Shaked's Yamina (an alliance of right-wing to far-right parties which dissolved an hour after the elections), the Labor-Gesher faction and The Democratic Union (an amalgamation of the left-wing Meretz, former Prime Minister Ehud Barak's newly established party and a former Labor lawmaker Stav Shaffir).

Deputy Minister of Health Yaakov Litzman from the United Torah Judaism was the first to speak, telling Rivlin his faction is backing Netanyahu “as promised.”

Deputy Minister of Health Yaakov Litzman arrives for the meeting with the president (Photo: Amit Shaabi )

“It’s not a secret the former finance minister (Blue and White leader Yair Lapid) has critically wounded the ultra-Orthodox sector, which took us four years to fix,” said Litzman.

The Yamina faction, headed by Shaked who spoke on behalf of the party, also backed Netanyahu, saying the party will do “all that’s possible” to ensure the prime minister will be the one to form a new government.

The Yamina faction arrives for the talks with the president (Photo: Amit Shaabi )

“It needs to be explained to the leaders of the other parties that boycotts, whether personal and ideological, need to stop,” she said, referring to the infighting within the right-wing bloc. “We wanted to form a right-wing government, but the voters decided otherwise."

When asked by the president whether the faction would be willing to negotiate with Blue and White, the former justice minister said her party is “committed to Netanyahu.”

Ayelet Shaked (Photo: Flash 90)

The largely ceremonial president is playing a key role after an almost tied election result. He is expected to announce his choice Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Joint Arab List said it was withdrawing some of its members' recommendations for Gantz. That means the number of Gantz supporters is now slightly below Netanyahu's.