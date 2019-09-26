Joint List: Gantz sought less support to push Rivlin to tap PM

Leader of the Arab-dominated Joint List said Thursday the Blue and White party had asked the faction to give only 10 out of 13 possible recommendations to the president in order to allow Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be the first one tasked with forming a new government.

The alliance of Israel's biggest Arab parties ended the party’s usual policy of withholding support for any candidate by backing Blue and White leader Benny Gantz during Monday’s meeting with President Reuven Rivlin, who tasks the candidate with the largest bloc to form a coalition government.

Ayman Odeh and Benny Gantz (Photo: AFP, Eli Dasa)

The faction, however, later submitted a letter clarifying their recommendation does not include the three members of the far-left Balad party, which is part of the Joint List and strongly opposes the backing of Gantz.

“Blue and White asked us to make a recommendation of 10 MKs not 13, so that Netanyahu would be tasked with forming a government first,” Joint List Chairman Ayman Odeh said in a Facebook post published Thursday.

Rivlin meets with the Joint List (Photo: Reuters)

“Blue and White believes that Netanyahu will not be able to form a government,” said Odeh, adding that the prime minister’s failure would make other parties reluctant to back him if there is a third election.

“There will be a lot of public pressure and Gantz will be the one to form the government.”