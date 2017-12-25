Channels
Norway announces it will stop funding organizations promoting boycott of Israel
Itamar Eichner|Published:  25.12.17 , 20:24

The Norwegian government announced that as of 2018 it would stop supporting and funding organizations promoting a boycott against Israel.

 

The Norwegian government stated that it believes in dialogue and cooperation to create mutual trust as part of the solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

 

At the end of the week, the Foreign Ministry in Denmark announced tougher conditions for receiving assistance from the state to ensure that funds would not be transferred to promote boycotts against Israel.

 

