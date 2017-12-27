Syria calls Erdogan's accusations against Assad hypocritical

The Syrian Foreign Ministry responded to the accusations made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to President Bashar Assad, stating: "Erdogan once again tries to mislead public opinion in Turkey, and to absolve himself of the crimes he committed against the Syrian people.

"Erdogan, who turned Turkey into one big prison, has not the credibility to make such statements, and we do not attribute any importance to them."

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday called Syrian President Bashar al Assad a terrorist and said it was impossible for Syrian peace efforts to continue with him.