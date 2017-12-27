Suspected French Islamist militants detained in Syria

Several suspected French Islamist militants have been arrested in northern Syria, including a man once convicted of running a jihadist recruitment network in France, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday.
According to French news channel LCI, the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia detained three men on Dec. 17.
"Several French (nationals) were arrested in northern Syria in the Hassakeh area, near the Iraqi border," the source said, confirming the arrests.
The source added there were more than three French nationals stopped, including Thomas Barnouin, an Islamist known to French security services who is believed to have gone to Syria in 2014 to join Islamic State.