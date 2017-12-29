New York police poised to thwart New Year's Eve suicide bombers

NEW YORK – The New York Police Department is providing officers with specialized training to stop any suicide bombers at Sunday's New Year's Eve celebration, when up to 2 million people will flood the streets of Times Square, officials said on Thursday.

The stepped-up training is in response to an attempted bombing in a Times Square subway station walkway on Dec. 11. It comes on top of increasingly stringent security for the city's New Year's Eve celebration in the years since the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

The New York Police Department will also deploy observation teams trained to spot snipers, increase the number of explosive-detecting dogs and position more officers throughout the area this year.