Hamas's second in-command Saleh al-Arouri said Saturday that "Iran is the only one supplying us with military assistance and is open about it. Assistance did not stop."

Our relationship with Hezbollah is excellent and they are ready to assist in whatever it takes in a battle against Israel," he added.

Regarding a prisoner exchange deal Saleh al-Arouri said: "We are ready to go ahead with such a deal but Israel is not moving in that direction."