Police ID gunman in shooting at hotel-casino

Las Vegas police have identified the gunman who they say fatally shot two security guards investigating a disturbance in a guest room at a hotel-casino.
Police say they don't know why 29-year-old Christopher Olague fired on the security guards.
Authorities say Olague ran from the Arizona Charlie's Decatur west of the Las Vegas Strip after the Saturday morning shooting, tried to break into a home and shot himself in the head on the property. Police described his condition as "non-survivable."
Police say the security guards were a man and a woman in their 40s and that one was armed. Police say their identities and causes of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.