The Knesset plenum has approved an amendment to Basic Law: Jerusalem sponsored by Education Minister Naftali Bennett and MK Shuli Mualem (Bayit Yehudi).

Any decision relating to Jerusalem, the bill stipulated, will require the consent of 80 MKs—even in the case of a peace agreement.

64 MKs supported the bill and 51 objected. MK Ofer Shelah (Yesh Atid) ended up abstaining, despite his intention of voting against it.