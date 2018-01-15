President Rivlin condemns statement by Palestinian leader in AIPAC meeting

President Reuven Rivlin today (Monday), held a meeting at his residence in Jerusalem with a delegation of AIPAC Board of Directors. The bi-partisan group, led by AIPAC’s president, Lillian Pinkus, included leaders from across the United States who were visiting Israel to engage with policy leaders and senior officials.

President Rivlin thanked the group for their unwavering support for Israel, on both sides of the aisle and across the country. “The true power of AIPAC was, and always will be the people. You, and so many people like you all around the United States are what makes AIPAC so great.”

The President spoke in condemnation of the statements made by Mahmoud Abbas the day earlier and said, “What we heard yesterday from

The President stressed, “These are precisely the things that block us. In his words he is rejecting our return to our homeland, even though Abu Mazen knows very well that the Quran itself recognizes the land of Israel as our land. Without this basic recognition we will not be able to build trust and move forward.”