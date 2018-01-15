Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

President Rivlin condemns statement by Palestinian leader in AIPAC meeting
Ynet|Published:  01.15.18 , 12:59

President Reuven Rivlin today (Monday), held a meeting at his residence in Jerusalem with a delegation of AIPAC Board of Directors. The bi-partisan group, led by AIPAC’s president, Lillian Pinkus, included leaders from across the United States who were visiting Israel to engage with policy leaders and senior officials.

 

President Rivlin thanked the group for their unwavering support for Israel, on both sides of the aisle and across the country. “The true power of AIPAC was, and always will be the people. You, and so many people like you all around the United States are what makes AIPAC so great.”

 

The President spoke in condemnation of the statements made by Mahmoud Abbas the day earlier and said, “What we heard yesterday from

Mahmoud Abbas, was terrible. He returned back to the ideas he expressed decades ago, when they were no less terrible. To say Israel is the result of a Western conspiracy to settle Jews in land belonging to Arab populations? To say that that the Jewish people has no connection with the land of Israel? He forgot many things, and said exactly the things that led him to be accused years ago of anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial.”

 

The President stressed, “These are precisely the things that block us. In his words he is rejecting our return to our homeland, even though Abu Mazen knows very well that the Quran itself recognizes the land of Israel as our land. Without this basic recognition we will not be able to build trust and move forward.”

 

    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.