President Reuven Rivlin visited Haifa's Rambam Hospital to visit the Yamam policeman seriously wounded in Wednesday's operation to kill the group of terrorists who murdered Raziel Shevah near his Havat Gilad home.

"We're here to thank the police and the Border Police," Rivlin said. "We'll continue and tell anyone who wishes to harm us—we will find you anywhere. Let anyone considering to raise a hand against an Israeli citizen simply because they're Israeli know, we will find them."