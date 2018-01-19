Channels
US funding hold will hurt UN effort to help Palestinian refugees -Russia's Lavrov
Reuters|Published:  01.19.18 , 21:31
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a UN news conference on Friday that the US decision to withhold funds for a UN agency that assists Palestinians would seriously undermine efforts to meet the needs of refugees.

 

"This decision ... undermines in a serious way the efforts to satisfy the needs of Palestinian refugees in the region," Lavrov said through
a translator. "We'll consult all stakeholders and we'll see what we can do."

 

The United States said this week it had decided to pay the UN Relief and Works Agency $60 million but was putting a hold on another $65 million it had been expected to offer. The US State Department also said it would not provide an additional $45 million in food aid it had pledged for Palestinians.

 

