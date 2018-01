US funding hold will hurt UN effort to help Palestinian refugees -Russia's Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a UN news conference on Friday that the US decision to withhold funds for a UN agency that assists Palestinians would seriously undermine efforts to meet the needs of refugees.

"This decision ... undermines in a serious way the efforts to satisfy the needs of Palestinian refugees in the region," Lavrov said through

The United States said this week it had decided to pay the UN Relief and Works Agency $60 million but was putting a hold on another $65 million it had been expected to offer. The US State Department also said it would not provide an additional $45 million in food aid it had pledged for Palestinians.