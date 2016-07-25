US stresses Lebanon must cut Hezbollah from financial system

BEIRUT - Lebanon must cut Iran-backed Hezbollah from the financial sector, a US official on combating illicit finance said on Tuesday, two weeks after Washington began a new push to disrupt the militant group's global financing routes.

On a two-day visit to Lebanon, the US Treasury's Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing Marshall Billingslea "urged Lebanon to take every possible measure to ensure (Hezbollah) is not part of the financial sector".

Billingslea also "stressed the importance of countering Iranian malign activity in Lebanon," a statement from the United States embassy in Lebanon said.