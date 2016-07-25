Netanyahu proposes 'new model' for peace

Israel's prime minister is suggesting a "new model" for peace with the Palestinians that would allow them to govern themselves but maintain Israeli control over security.
Speaking at a discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, Benjamin Netanyahu declined to endorse a "two-state solution" favored by the Palestinians and most of the international community.
Netanyahu said he wanted to avoid labels, but said the Palestinians can have "the whole trappings" of self-governance, while Israel should maintain responsibility for security in the region.
The Palestinians, who already have limited autonomy in parts of the West Bank, are unlikely to accept such a proposal. They seek all of the West Bank, east Jerusalem and Gaza for an independent state.
The Trump administration is expected to present a peace proposal to the sides that could hew closely to Israeli positions. The Palestinians have pre-emptively rejected any proposal amid concerns it would fall far below their hopes for an independent state.