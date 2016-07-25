Paris protest against Turkish offensive in Syria

Several thousand people have rallied in Paris to support Turkey's Kurds and protest a Turkish military incursion into a Kurdish-controlled enclave in Syria.
Left-wing activists joined Kurdish opposition groups in Saturday's demonstration at the Place de la Republique in eastern Paris. Some waved banners denouncing Turkey's government and backing the US-supported Kurdish militia, the YPG.
The demonstrators urged French and other Western authorities to take a tougher stand against the Turkish campaign. France's government has urged restraint but the protesters say that's not enough.
Violence has escalated in northern Syria in recent days as Turkish forces have targeted the city of Afrin and threatened to push further east toward the border with Iraq. Turkey says it is fighting extremists threatening regional stability.