Yesh Atid Chairman Yair Lapid criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to negotiate with his Polish counterpart of the bill banning references to "Polish death camps."

"Never negotiate over the memory of the victims," Lapid said at the onset of his party's meeting. "The law should be buried on the soil of Poland, which is saturated with Jewish blood. Instead of negotiating Israel should tell the Polish government that if the law passes, they'd have to sue us."