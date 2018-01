The unemployment rate in Israel dropped to 4% in December 2017, marking a 0.3% decrease since the previous month and the lowest rate since the end of the 1970s.

According to fresh statistics published by the Central Bureau of Statistics, the percentage of 15 year olds and above in the Israeli workforce reached 64.1% compared to 63.9% in November.

The rate of unemployment in the labor force in 2017 stood at 4.2%, compared to 4.8% in 2016.