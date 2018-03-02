Channels
Egypt says 4,400-year-old tomb discovered outside Cairo
Published:  02.03.18 , 13:49

CAIRO - Archaeologists in Egypt said Saturday they have discovered a 4,400-year-old tomb near the pyramids outside Cairo.

 

Egypt's Antiquities Ministry said the tomb likely belonged to a high-ranking official known as Hetpet during the 5th Dynasty of ancient Egypt. The tomb includes wall paintings depicting Hetpet observing different hunting and fishing scenes.

 

Mostafa Al-Waziri, leader of the archaeological mission, says the scenes depict a monkey -- at the time commonly kept as domestic animals -- reaping fruit and another dancing before an orchestra.

 

He believes Hetpet, a woman thought to be close to ancient Egyptian royals, had another tomb in Giza's western necropolis, which is home to the tombs of top officials of Egypt's Old Kingdom.

 

Al-Waziri says excavation work is underway for the other tomb.

 

